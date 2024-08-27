IOF Murders 40,476 Civilians, Injures 93,647 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medical sources announced today that the Israeli forces (IOF) have murdered more than 40,476 Palestinian civilians and more than 93,647 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, while tens of thousands of remain under the rubble.

The sources said that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, slaughtering 41 civilians and injuring 113 others.

The sources indicated that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

