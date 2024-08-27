IOF Murders 40,476 Civilians, Injures 93,647 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza
Date
8/27/2024 2:02:39 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medical sources announced today that the Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) have murdered more than 40,476 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 93,647 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, while tens of thousands of victims remain under the rubble.
The sources said that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, slaughtering 41 civilians and injuring 113 others.
The sources indicated that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.
MENAFN27082024000067011011ID1108606993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.