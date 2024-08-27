Airline Workers Killed As Plane Tyre Explodes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and one in an incident at an airline maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Delta said.

"This news is heartbreaking for all of us," Delta said in a statement, adding that the incident had occurred in the wheel and brake shop, but without giving any further details.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, citing sources, earlier said a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tyre on a plane exploded while it was being removed.

The aircraft had arrived from Las Vegas on Sunday, the station reported, citing flight information.

