Amir Congratulates Outstanding High School Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated on Tuesday the outstanding high school students who excelled in their studies.



In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir stressed his confidence in the students' awareness of the importance of the university stage as well as what the country aspires to in all disciplines, praising their hard work and diligence as well as their families' keenness on their excellence.



