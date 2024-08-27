Amir Honors Top Outstanding High School Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani honored, at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning, the State's top outstanding male students in high school.

HH the Amir congratulated the outstanding students, wishing them more success in their education and urged them to strive for academic achievement, and to be keen on excellence for more achievements in the university stage, in a way that fulfills their future ambitions and serves society and the State. His Highness also lauded the efforts of students' parents in supporting their children to achieve excellence and distinction.

For their part, the students and their parents extended their thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for honoring them as well as for the care and support His Highness give to education. They also affirmed their determination to continue the path of academic excellence.

The honoring was attended by HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and the parents of the honored students.

