عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kohler Continues Its Safe Water For All Initiative With New Bathrooms For A Primary School In Thailand

Kohler Continues Its Safe Water For All Initiative With New Bathrooms For A Primary School In Thailand


8/27/2024 2:00:45 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of our commitment to Safe Water For All , Kohler teams from Saraburi and Bangkok, Thailand, helped to renovate bathrooms at the Wat Khon Hom primary school-providing a cleaner and more gracious experience for students and staff.

The teams also sponsored sports equipment, helped plant a vegetable garden for fresh produce at lunch, and spent time playing and teaching the students English.

Here's to healthy and supportive learning environments for all children.

MENAFN27082024007202015466ID1108606966


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search