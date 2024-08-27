Kohler Continues Its Safe Water For All Initiative With New Bathrooms For A Primary School In Thailand
As part of our commitment to Safe Water For All , Kohler teams from Saraburi and Bangkok, Thailand, helped to renovate bathrooms at the Wat Khon Hom primary school-providing a cleaner and more gracious experience for students and staff.
The teams also sponsored sports equipment, helped plant a vegetable garden for fresh produce at lunch, and spent time playing and teaching the students English.
Here's to healthy and supportive learning environments for all children.
