Albertsons Companies Donates Over $110,000 To Nonprofits In Grand Reopening Of Las Vegas Albertsons Store
8/27/2024 2:00:44 PM
Albertsons Companies' Southwest Division hosted a special community event to celebrate the grand reopening of one of its Albertsons stores in Las Vegas. The event provided a delightful opportunity for Albertsons associates and customers to come together in festivity, while also contributing positively to the local community. Through the Albertsons Companies Foundation, more than $110,000 in grants was donated to nonprofit organizations that make a difference in our neighbors' lives.
