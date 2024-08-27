President Of European Council Arrives In Doha
Date
8/27/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha:President of the European Council HE Charles Michel arrived in Doha Tuesday on an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the European Union and NATO HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki.
MENAFN27082024000063011010ID1108606943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.