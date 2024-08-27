عربي


President Of European Council Arrives In Doha

8/27/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha:President of the European Council HE Charles Michel arrived in Doha Tuesday on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the European Union and NATO HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki.

The Peninsula

