Michael Baker International Promotes Jon Schelkoph, P.E. To Office Executive - Minneapolis

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Jon Schelkoph, P.E. has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Minneapolis, Minnesota, office. In this role, Mr. Schelkoph will oversee and manage the growth of Michael Baker's portfolio of business in Minneapolis, St. Paul and throughout Minnesota. In addition to engaging with prospective and current clients, he will provide operational management, staff management and production/project oversight for the office. The firm also announced that Kevin Anderson, P.E., DBIA, will step into a new role as Program Manager – Alternative Delivery, overseeing design-build projects and pursuits and partnering closely with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

"Jon is known as a trusted partner, leader and collaborative problem-solver who leads and coordinates large teams to mitigate risk and deliver successful projects. In our Minneapolis location, he has played a significant and active role in the growth and development of the team," said Paul Gluck, P.E., PMP, DBIA, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I am confident that under Jon's leadership, we will continue to deepen our client roster and project portfolio in the Twin Cities and throughout the Great Lakes Region."

Mr. Schelkoph brings 23 years of public and private experience to his new leadership role, including the last four years with Michael Baker, where he most recently served as Department Manager – Highway. Previously, he held the positions of Roadway Design Manager at AECOM, Professional Engineer at Scott County, Project Manager/Business Development at Progressive Consulting Engineers, Inc. and Director of Business Development at Rehder and Associates, Inc., among others.

Mr. Schelkoph earned a Master of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

