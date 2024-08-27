عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Flavorcon Returns To Atlantic City This October


8/27/2024 1:45:57 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated
Flavorcon, produced by Allured Business Media, is set to make its grand return to Atlantic City, New Jersey, this October 8-9, 2024, at Harrah's Resort &
Casino. This premier event is a must-attend for flavorists, product developers, and professionals in the food and beverage industry looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving market.

This year's conference will feature an impressive lineup of presentations, interactive educational talks, and panel discussions. Attendees will have the chance to hear from industry leaders such as ADM, Givaudan, IFF, Kalsec, Sensient, and Takasago. Notable flavorists from consumer packaged goods (CPG) giants like PepsiCo and NotCo will also share their expertise. Key topics include:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Supply Chain Disruptions in Citrus & Vanillin Sectors
  • Beer Category
  • Market Trends in Taste
  • The 'Swicy' Phenomenon
  • Biotechnology & Fermentation
  • Taste & Smell Dysfunction Research

The Flavorcon Expo Hall is where innovation comes to life. Immerse yourself in a sensory experience filled with flavors, ingredients, and cutting-edge technologies. Engage with industry leaders, sample the latest offerings, and discover new suppliers, partners, and service providers. This is your chance to stay ahead of the curve and bring fresh ideas back to your team.

Register Today

Don't miss your chance to be part of Flavorcon 2024. Whether you're looking to gain new knowledge, network with industry leaders, or explore the latest trends in flavors and ingredients, Flavorcon has something for everyone. Register now at
using code FLAVORSAVOR for major savings for all categories. If you're nearby, consider a one-day expo hall pass to pop in and explore all the event has to offer.

About Flavorcon

Flavorcon is the premier event for flavorists and product developers in the food and beverage industry. Each year, Flavorcon brings together leading experts, suppliers, and innovators to explore the latest trends, advancements, and technologies in flavor development. From in-depth conference sessions to a dynamic expo hall, Flavorcon is the place where flavor innovation thrives.

Contact:
 Jenna Troyli
Conference Director
Perfumer & Flavorist+
[email protected]

SOURCE Allured Business Media

MENAFN27082024003732001241ID1108606934


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search