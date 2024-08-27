Pano AI Joins The Wildfire Industry Collective To Help Bring Advanced Technology To The Frontlines Of Wildland Firefighting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI (Pano), the leader in artificial intelligence-driven wildfire detection, proudly announces its membership in the Wildfire Collective (WIC). By joining WIC, Pano reinforces its commitment to providing state-of-the-art tools to increase the safe practices of wildland firefighters and enhance wildfire management strategies. This collaboration aligns with WIC's mission to advocate for specialized equipment needs, modernize wildfire response, and improve firefighter safety.

“We are indebted to the wildland firefighting community for their grueling and dangerous work,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO of Pano AI.“Amid another devastating wildfire season, our mission is to create cutting-edge tools to improve their safety. Pano AI has built a team of world-class technologists and wildland firefighters to develop powerful solutions that enhance situational awareness and response capabilities. By joining the Wildfire Industry Collective, we aim to protect both firefighters and the communities they serve from the escalating wildfire crisis.”

WIC focuses on providing advanced equipment and innovative products to improve wildfire preparedness and response. The collective fosters collaboration among stakeholders to develop 21st-century solutions to one of the most pressing issues of our time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pano AI to the Wildfire Industry Collective. With the increasing intensity of wildfires, it is imperative to have advanced technologies that support wildland firefighters in their crucial work,” said Jonathon Golden, executive director of WIC.“Pano's expertise in AI-driven wildfire detection technology is a significant addition to our collective efforts and will help ensure firefighters have the best possible tools to improve firefighter safety.”

By joining WIC, Pano AI can contribute its advanced AI-driven technology to collective efforts aimed at modernizing firefighting tools and strategies. This membership enables Pano to participate in knowledge sharing, influence policy advocacy, and increases the access firefighters have to cutting-edge equipment and real-time intelligence, ultimately improving wildfire response and protecting communities and natural resources.

For more information, visit Pano AI and Wildfire Industry Collective .

About Pano AI:

Pano AI is the leading AI-driven solution for active wildfire detection. The fully integrated solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, satellite feeds, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software to provide its customers and partners with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate. Pano's technology and services are used by governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies in 15 states or provinces throughout the U.S., Australia and Canada. It covers more than 20 million acres of land, helping to better safeguard infrastructure, communities, and lives against catastrophic fire incidents. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Wildfire Industry Collective:

The Wildfire Industry Collective (WIC) is a non-profit business league founded by former wildland firefighters and industry professionals. Born from the urgency to address one of the most pressing issues of our time - wildfires, WIC aspires to make tangible improvements in the tools, products, and services used in wildfire management. WIC is dedicated to advocating for the specialized equipment needs of wildland firefighters at the individual and unit level. Composed of leading companies in the tactical equipment, apparel, materials, and technology sectors, WIC is committed to ensuring that wildland firefighters and incident managers have access to superior gear for their training, firefighting and recovery efforts, now and in the future.

Contact:

...