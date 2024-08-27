Vicor Corp. Investors Notice: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Investors; The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at 3106928883 at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vicor Corporation (“Vicor” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VICR) investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares.

Vicor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2024, despite the Company's prior statements regarding increased opportunities including a significant deal with Nvidia for its H100 product, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including a 12.2% decrease in revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease in gross margin to $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $49.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 47.2% decrease in backlog from $304.4 million to $160.8 million.

On this news, the price of Vicor's shares fell from $46.84 per share on February 22, 2024, to $35.87 per share on February 23, 2024.

