Autonomous Mobile Robot Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2032 Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., KUKA AG

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

By end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

The key players profiled in this report include

Teradyne Inc., Boston Dynamics, Locus Robotics, Fortna Inc., OMRON Corporation, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., KUKA AG, Conveyo Technologies, IAM ROBOTICS

The rise in expenditure by countries such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific for the country's robotics sector and the increase in the adoption of autonomous systems in industrial and commercial sectors fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, GEODIS, a logistics firm, announced the installation of autonomous mobile robots from Geek+, a global technology company specializing in smart logistics using advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. In addition, minimal human intervention, greater efficiency, and improved safety offered by autonomous mobile robots are some key factors for the market growth. A large opportunity for the market is noticed in the commercial sector as these autonomous robots are yet to appreciably tap demand for construction, mining, agriculture, and others.

Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time. The unmanned serial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in warehouses in past decades.

Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world . Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.

Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lion's share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.

