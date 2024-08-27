Allen University Announces Appointment Of Ms. La'quasha A. Dixon As Director Of Marketing And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

La'Quasha Dixon, Director of Marketing and Development

Allen University appoints a new Director of Marketing and Development

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen University is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. La'Quasha A. Dixon as the new Director of Marketing and Development, effective August 26, 2024. With over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising, Ms. Dixon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this pivotal role. She holds a Master's in Public Relations from Full Sail University and is completing her Doctorate in Public Administration at Walden University.

Ms. Dixon's extensive background includes significant contributions to the public and private sectors, higher education, and the nonprofit arena. She has successfully led initiatives that foster community engagement and drive funding opportunities, making her an invaluable addition to the Allen University team.

In her new role, Ms. Dixon will lead innovative marketing strategies and development initiatives to enhance the university's visibility and outreach. Her leadership is expected to strengthen relationships with stakeholders and promote the institution's mission.

Dr. Dub Taylor

Allen University

Vice President for Institutional Advancement

1530 Harden Street

Columbia, South Carolina 29204

Email: ...

Website:

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________-____________________________________

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #2 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #22 of the top HBCUs across the United States, (2020 College Census). Learn more at .

Dr. Dub Taylor

Allen University

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.