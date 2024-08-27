QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2024 Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quakertown, PA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a regular meeting on August 27, The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to of record on September 13, 2024.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter under the symbol“QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB's website at QNBbank.com .

