Explore The North Carolina Shore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From autumn wonder on island beaches to kite festivals and coastal cuisine, North Carolina Expert, Scott Peacock, unpacks the secrets of a fall trip.



Along 320 miles of dune-lined beaches, the North Carolina coast boasts two national seashores, six state parks and a two-time topper of Dr. Beach's“America's Best” list.



Scott Peacock, Director of Marketing at Visit North Carolina, shares what's needed to know about planning an off-season trip to the beach. Find out what makes fall an ideal time for a crowd-free getaway. Learn where to see wild horses, enjoy festival fun, explore bird trails and discover just what a“shellebration” is (hint: October is NC Oyster Month). Scott will also share ways to protect outdoor spaces while experiencing the wonder.



About Visit North Carolina:

Visit North Carolina is part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a private nonprofit corporation that serves as North Carolina's economic development organization. The EDPNC focuses on business and job recruitment, existing industry support, international trade, tourism and film marketing.



The mission of Visit NC is to unify and lead the state in positioning North Carolina as a preferred destination for leisure travel, group tours, meetings and conventions, sports events and film production. Each year, North Carolina welcomes approximately 43 million visitors who spend nearly $36 billion during their stay. The tourism industry employs more than 227,000 people and generates nearly $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenues.

