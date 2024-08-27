Stacia Moffett's“Lost And Found In Tennessee” Series Debuts On October 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stacia Moffett

The Missing Girl

Jessa Is Back

“The Missing Girl” and“Jessa Is Back” explore the South's cultural and racial legacies through compelling stories of friendship, resilience, and identity.

- Stacia MoffettNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated“Lost and Found in Tennessee” series by Stacia Moffett releases on October 8, 2024. This two-book series includes“The Missing Girl” and“Jessa Is Back.” These historical fiction novels offer readers an evocative journey through the complexities of the American South during a transformative time.Book one,“The Missing Girl”, delves into the mysterious disappearance of a young girl in a small Southern town, compelling the community to confront long-hidden truths. The sequel,“Jessa Is Back”, continues the adventure, focusing on themes of friendship, resilience, and the lingering impact of the past on the present.Moffett's writing is informed by her own life experiences growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, and studying in Mississippi during the early 1960s. Her books immerse the reader in the era before the civil rights initiatives forced an end to Jim Crow.Stacia Moffett explains,“Current events are challenging those hard-won changes by romanticizing the 1950's as the 'good old days' but that is a fallacy. I want to create stories that not only transport readers to a different time and place but also encourage them to think critically about the enduring legacies of the past. Through the characters and their struggles, I hope to offer a deeper understanding of the South and its complex history.”The“Lost and Found in Tennessee” series will be available in hardcover and e-book formats from Classic Day Publishing, an imprint of Peanut Butter Press. Advanced reading copies of both books may be requested on Black Château's NetGalley page.“The Missing Girl”Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-59849-365-8E-book ISBN: 978-1-59849-372-6Price: $22.95“Jessa Is Back”Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-59849-368-9E-book ISBN: 978-1-59849-373-3Price: $22.95About Stacia MoffettStacia Moffett, author of the“Lost and Found in Tennessee” series, was born into a family of educators in Nashville, Tennessee. Her experiences on a small farm nurtured her love for nature, dogs, music, art, and the warmth of family. Moffett's academic journey took her to Mississippi in the early 1960s, a time and place that profoundly influenced her understanding of the South. With a Ph.D. from the University of Miami and postdoctoral training at Duke University, she and her husband taught and conducted research at Washington State University. Now retired, they reside in a canyon of the Snake River, where their son runs a commercial vineyard. Stacia's writing reflects her Southern roots and offers readers insights into the cultural forces that continue to shape lives in the South. For more about Stacia Moffett and her work, visit Stacia Moffett's Lost and Found in Tennessee website .

