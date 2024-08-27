Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP Launches New 2.0 Platform Focused On AI, Green Energy, And Longevity Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP

Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP launches new 2.0 platform, with a strategic focus on Digital AI Transformation, Green Transition, and Longevity.

LONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP has announced the launch of its new 2.0 platform, with a strategic focus on three impactful themes: Digital AI Transformation, Green Energy Transition, and Longevity Scale-Ups.Digital AI Transformation: In response to the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital technology, Brookstreet is committed to investing in pioneering companies at the forefront of the Gen-AI Revolution. The firm's focus includes Software as a Service (SaaS), integrated IoT solutions, and patentable innovations. By partnering with world-class co-investors, including leading funds in AI and DeepTech, and leveraging the expertise of over 60 scientists from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Stanford, and Imperial College through a recent collaboration with the Archimedes AI Center, Brookstreet aims to advance AI capabilities and applications across various industries.Green Energy Transition: Recognizing the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, Brookstreet is dedicated to advancing green energy initiatives that promote sustainability and address the climate crisis. The firm's focus includes geo-secure energy, enhancing the circular economy, and supporting technologies that optimize energy use and storage. This commitment is aligned with Brookstreet's principles of responsible investment and its active participation as a member of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a network of over 5,500 members collectively managing more than $121 trillion toward responsible investment.Longevity: With the global population aging, Brookstreet identifies significant opportunities in the longevity sector. The firm's investments are aimed at improving both HealthSpan (quality of life) and LifeSpan (longevity). Central to this effort is Brookstreet's long-standing partnership with Candesic, a leading firm with over 40 consultants and experts, a proven track record of over 700 projects, and involvement in transactions exceeding $10 billion. Candesic's client roster includes global leaders such as BC Partners, Blackstone, Cinven, CVC, KKR, and financial institutions like Goldman Sachs. By collaborating with healthcare specialists and leveraging an extensive network of doctors and consultants, Brookstreet is committed to supporting innovations that enhance quality of life, longevity, wellness, and performance. The recent initiative, SwissmedHealth: The Home of Clinic Longevity, backed by an international advisory board of scientists from Cambridge to California, exemplifies Brookstreet's dedication to this direction.About Brookstreet Equity Partners LLPBrookstreet Equity Partners LLP ("Brookstreet") is an award-winning, commercially-focused investor and international platform. Its investment thesis centers on Digital (AI) Transformation, Green Transition, and Longevity Scale-Ups. Headquartered in London's Mayfair, Brookstreet operates globally with partners, assets, and investors across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The firm distinguishes itself with a robust network of over 450 origination resources, collaborations with more than 60 AI researchers, and engagements with over 40 healthcare experts. Brookstreet is a proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a network of over 5,500 members committed to governing more than $121 trillion towards responsible investment actions. Notably, Brookstreet was among the first fund managers globally to integrate Artificial Intelligence, Commercial Due Diligence, Talent DNA, and ESG Rankings into its processes. Brookstreet 2.0 brings together a distinguished team of Ivy League and Oxbridge fund managers, McKinsey consultants, M&A bankers, tech founders, and global CEOs, on an AI-enhanced institutional investment management platform. Brookstreet's investment footprint spans the USA, UK, Western Europe, as well as emerging markets such as Greece and Cyprus, reflecting its commitment to diverse and promising opportunities worldwide.More:

