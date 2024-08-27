RISING POP STAR GRIPPA GEARS UP FOR THE RELEASE OF 'WANT THAT' AND NEW YORK FASHION WEEK PERFORMANCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At just 18, GRIPPA is making waves as a rising pop sensation. Her upcoming single "Want That," set for release on September 20, 2024, showcases her unique blend of catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics, establishing her as an artist to watch."Want That" captures the essence of a carefree, fleeting romance, exploring the thrill of living in the moment without the weight of future expectations. With its infectious hook and a narrative that emphasizes immediate gratification over long-term commitment, the song offers a fresh perspective on modern relationships, making it a track that's both relatable and provocative.GRIPPA's performance at New York Fashion Week on September 7th will offer fans an exclusive preview of "Want That" during Malan Breton's runway show, where she'll perform at both the show and the after-party.“Fashion is everything to me,” GRIPPA says, reflecting her deep connection to the industry.Growing up in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GRIPPA's passion for music was evident from a young age. Influenced by icons like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, she honed her craft at Florida's Bak Middle School of the Arts and later at King's Academy, where she began writing and recording her own music. After graduating this summer, GRIPPA deferred her acceptance to NYU's Clive Davis Institute to focus on her burgeoning career.With guidance from industry veterans like Wendy Starland (Lady Gaga) and Mark Borino (Drake), GRIPPA has been crafting songs that resonate with her generation. "Want That" is the latest example of her ability to blend pop sensibility with deeper themes.As GRIPPA continues to rise, her strong identity and dedication to her craft set her apart.“I want my brand to be strong,” she explains.“When people hear or see something, I want them to think, 'That's GRIPPA.'”Watch“Want That”:PreSave“Want That”:

Brad Taylor

Big Machine Agency

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.