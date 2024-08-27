THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA TO EXAMINE THE ROLE OF MEDIA IN THE UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Latest Program in

Paley Center for Media announced today the latest program from its acclaimed Media Impact Series, A Presidential Election Unlike Any Other: The Media and the 2024 Race. The program will feature some of the leading voices in media and politics and will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at 6:30 pm at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan.

As the 2024 Presidential Election unfolds, dramatic shifts have transformed the political landscape-from an unpredictable race to the rise of

deepfakes and growing global interference. To navigate these complexities, The Paley Museum will welcome a distinguished panel of experts and strategists to explore how the ever-expanding world of media-encompassing print, electronic, and digital platforms-can help the public understand the critical issues at stake, despite widespread skepticism toward both the news media and political parties. The discussion will highlight the influence of AI in this unprecedented election, exploring its potential impact on voter behavior. As the campaigns move into their final, decisive months, the panelists will provide insights on how the media can empower citizens with the information needed to make informed choices for the future.

Participating in the discussion will be

Joshua Glick ,

Film & Electronic Arts Professor, Bard College; Margaret Hoover , Host of PBS's Firing Line with Margaret Hoover; Christine Quinn , Commentator; President/CEO WIN; Reihan Salam , President Manhattan Institute; Jessica Tarlov , Cohost FOX News' The Five; and moderator Mark Lodato , Dean, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

"The

Paley Museum is honored to convene this timely discussion on the importance of media's role in what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential presidential elections in our lifetime," said Maureen J. Reidy , President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "We look forward to what promises to be a compelling and informative conversation just ahead of November 5."

The

Media Impact Series

spotlights the role of media in influencing thought and behavior. The program aims to reach media professionals, students, and the public at large, to encourage careful consideration of media's impact on society and, thereby, foster more critical viewers and readers.

