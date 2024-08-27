Hotpause Health Launches Digital Community Platform To Revolutionize Women's Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HotPause , a groundbreaking digital community dedicated to transforming women's midlife health, is proud to announce its official launch. With a mission to empower women with information, peer-reviewed resources, and evidence-based research, HotPause Health is poised to become the leading destination for those navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Empowering Women in Peri/Menopause

HotPause Health is a comprehensive resource hub meticulously designed to address the diverse needs of women during midlife. In the United States alone, two million women enter menopause every year, and 75 percent of those who seek care go untreated. "As a result of our own perimenopause experiences, we founded HotPause Health to radically change the peri/menopause journey for this next generation of women," said Melissa Oliveira, Co-Founder. "No longer will we accept the status quo of silent suffering. Rather, we will provide a space for an emboldened community of informed women."

The platform offers an extensive library of over 1,500 pages of curated and credible content. HotPause Health covers a wide range of topics, including menopause symptoms, treatments, expert articles, and recipes tailored to support women's health during this pivotal stage.

With the largest menopause-specific provider directory in the United States, the platform offers unparalleled access to healthcare experts. Searchable by zip code, the directory connects women with healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties, including OB/GYNs, dermatologists, acupuncturists, mental health professionals, sleep medicine experts, naturopathic medicine doctors, and more.

In addition, the platform features peer-sourced "hot products" that are specifically curated for women in peri/menopause. By soliciting input from women in its community who are experiencing peri/menopause, HotPause Health ensures that the products it recommends are both effective and trusted.

HotPause Health is home to an engaged community forum where women can connect and share experiences during their peri/menopause transition. "The peri/menopause category is growing at an accelerated rate. However, there is a tremendous amount of misinformation and unreliable resources. Our hope is that by sharing data, research, laughter and levity, women's lives and wellbeing will be elevated," said Stacey Ulacia, Co-Founder.

HotPause Health envisions a world where women's health is elevated and prioritized. Learn more at: .

About HotPause Health

HotPause Health is a fast-growing digital community platform dedicated to empowering women through their peri/menopause journeys. HotPause Health provides accessible, credible resources and information to proactively educate women about midlife. HotPause Health was founded by Melissa Oliveira and Stacey Ulacia in 2024 based on their own perimenopause experiences. HotPause Health, Inc. is headquartered in Mercer Island, Washington.

Website:

Instagram: @HotPauseHealth

