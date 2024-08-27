MPLT Healthcare Ranked #18 In The 2024 South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has been ranked #18 in this year's South Florida Business Journal Fast 50 list.

- Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT HealthcareBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has been ranked #18 in this year's South Florida Business Journal Fast 50 list, moving up two spots since 2021. John Wagner, MPLT's Vice President of Sales, was in attendance at the awards ceremony, which was held in Hallandale Beach, Florida."We are truly honored to be ranked among the top 20 in South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50," said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. "This recognition reflects the incredible effort our team has put in, driven by their passion, dedication, and commitment to making a difference. At MPLT, we remain focused on our invaluable employees and our unwavering commitment to quality, ensuring we continue to deliver top results for our providers and clients year after year. I am so proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to continuing our success together.""We are fortunate to have such an extraordinary team at MPLT,” said John Wagner, Vice President of Sales at MPLT Healthcare.“This award is a testament to our employees' dedication and passion. They consistently strive to embody our core values-like Never Ever Give Up or Be The Best. The strong culture we've built together has driven our remarkable growth, and I'm excited about what we can achieve in the future.”The South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50 rankings divide local businesses into two categories: the Top 25 companies with less than $25 million in revenue and the Top 25 companies with more than $25 million in revenue. These categories showcase businesses that are leading the way in South Florida. The full list of Fast 50 companies can be found here.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.About South Florida Business JournalSouth Florida Business Journal is a leading source for the latest business news and events in South Florida, offering insights that help readers grow their businesses and compete more effectively. To learn more or subscribe, visit .

