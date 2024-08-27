Wayne Johnson For Congress Campaign Applauds Vice-Presidential Nominee JD Vance For Visit To South Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Nixon and David Nixon at JD Vance Rally in Valdosta

JD Vance - Vice-President Nominee

Wayne Johnson, Candidate for the 2nd Congressional District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

VALDOSTA, GA, US, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sen. JD Vance, President Trump's running mate for the November election, made a campaign visit in South Georgia last Thursday to talk about how a new administration will solve pressing issues facing Georgians.A very large crowd of law-enforcement officers and other supporters gathered in front of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department to hear from the senator from Ohio. Earlier, Vance visited the Trump Force 47 headquarters in Valdosta.“Vice President nominee Vance put forth a vision of unity for the upcoming election that includes all voters regardless of their race or party affiliation,” said Mike Nixon, a senior advisor to the Wayne Johnson for Congress Campaign who attended the event.“Sen. Vance was very convincing in how a new Trump administration will counter the impact of inflation and high prices that has been devastating on families across Georgia. He also emphasized what will be the new Trump administration's commitment to safety and security, and ending illegal immigration.”Wayne Johnson is running to unseat 32-year incumbent, career politician, Rep. Sanford Bishop in the November General Election and secure a seat from Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Macon, Columbus, Albany and 30 counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia.Johnson is an Army veteran and former senior official in President Trump's first administration. Johnson said” I know first hand how incredibly effective President Trump is in getting things done and that when returned to office, people will be amazed at how quickly their lives become better”.“The next Trump administration will for certain solve Kitchen Table Issues that are stressing citizens in the 2nd District, and is what I have has been talking about. As a member of Congress I will work hard on behalf of the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia and to support President Trump”, said Johnson.“During his visit Sen. Vance recognized the need to elect more Republicans in Georgia so as to strengthen the conservative base of the U.S. House of Representatives.Georgia is a battleground state, and Sen. Vance spoke to the need to rally on behalf of Congressional candidates Brian Jack and Wayne Johnson”, said Mike Nixon.“The event in Valdosta served as a rallying cry for all South Georgians to come together and actively participate in the election process,” said Nixon.“This rallying cry is being heard loud and clear by voters in the 2ndDistrict who have come to realize that a change in Congressional Representation would be good for their everyday lives.”Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must“Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“It is time to make this happen, and the first step is to retire Sanford Bishop.”Vote Wayne Johnson for Congress!Early Voting: October 15th - November 1stElection Day: November 5th

Davis Lundy

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc

+1 423-240-5749

