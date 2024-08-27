New Military Mail Regulations Drive Shipthrifty And Shiptomilitary To Further Support Care Package Senders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle WilliamsonFOREST LAKE, MN, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The team behind ShipToMilitary and ShipThrifty want to ensure your care packages arrive at military bases around the world without a hitch.With the implementation of new USPS regulations, ShipToMilitary and ShipThrifty are leading the charge in helping customers navigate the complexities of sending care packages to U.S. military bases worldwide. Effective July 14, 2024, the United States Postal Service (USPS) now mandates that all customs forms for international and military mail be created electronically. This significant change is designed to streamline the customs process, but it also introduces new challenges for those unfamiliar with these requirements.The new USPS regulations are part of a broader effort to improve security, reduce delays, and ensure that packages comply with the customs requirements of the destination country or military base. Under the new rules, the traditional handwritten customs forms are no longer accepted. Instead, all customs declarations must be completed electronically, and the information must be transmitted to USPS before the package is accepted for shipping.This electronic submission process is critical for ensuring that the package clears customs quickly and without issues. Failing to comply with these requirements can result in the package being returned to the sender, often at their expense, with no refund for the postage. Additionally, vague or incomplete item descriptions on the customs forms-such as simply listing "snacks" or "hygiene products"-can lead to the package being flagged for further inspection or outright rejection.Recognizing the potential hurdles these new regulations might pose, ShipThrifty gives users the ability to see base-specific restrictions in the tools along with links to hazardous materials to make navigating customs and avoiding pitfalls easier. ShipThrifty's platform guides users through the process, prompting for a detailed description and other required details for each item in their package-a necessary step in meeting the detailed requirements set by both USPS and the destination's customs authorities."These new regulations are designed to improve the security and efficiency of international and military mail," said Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder at ShipToMilitary and ShipThrifty. "But they can be a bit overwhelming for those sending care packages for the first time or those who aren't familiar with the detailed requirements. Our goal is to take the guesswork out of the process so that families and friends can focus on sending thoughtful packages without worrying about compliance issues."For those sending care packages to military personnel, it's more important than ever to ensure that each item in the package is clearly described and compliant with the regulations. Aerosols, and items with alcohol like hand sanitizer, eye glass wipes, and nail polish are prohibited and should never be sent. When sending to overseas military bases packages must comply with domestic and international mailing standards as well as base-specific restrictions where even common items may not be allowed -such as coffee, over-the-counter meds and supplements or any meat products (this includes beef jerky, tuna packets and chicken packets). Instead, focus on sending approved items like dry single-serve seasoning packs, powdered drink mixes, protein bars, nuts and other healthy snacks and hygiene essentials, which are both safe and highly appreciated by service members. Since the airlines have a final say in what goes on the plane it's also a good idea to limit or avoid liquids if possible.The resources available through ShipToMilitary and ShipThrifty not only help users select the right items but also facilitate the requirements for customs forms to be completed accurately and submitted electronically. This process significantly reduces the chances of packages being returned, ensuring that they reach their destination quickly and intact."With these new regulations, it's not just about what you send, but how you document it," Michelle added. "We're here to help every step of the way, so your care packages get to where they need to be-bringing comfort and joy to our troops, no matter where they are in the world."For more information on how to pack your care package and take advantage of ShipThrifty's military shipping services, visit ShipThriftyAbout ShipToMilitary and ShipThriftyShipToMilitary and ShipThrifty are dedicated to simplifying the process of sending care packages to military personnel. With years of experience in military shipping, they provide the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complexities of customs regulations, ensuring that every package reaches its destination swiftly and safely.

