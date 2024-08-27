Global Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ayurvedic herbal extract market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $45.14 billion in 2023 to $48.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural heritage and tradition, increase in consumer awareness, government support and regulatory frameworks, rise in chronic health conditions, globalization and export opportunities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ayurvedic herbal extract market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing wellness and preventive healthcare, technological advancements in extraction and formulation, increasing consumer spending on natural products, expansion of distribution channels, research and development investments.

Growth Driver Of The Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Market

The rising preference for natural products and plant-based products is expected to propel the growth of the ayurvedic herbal extract market going forward. Natural and plant-based products refer to goods derived from natural sources, particularly plants, that are minimally processed and free from synthetic additives or chemicals. The need for natural and plant-based products is increasing due to health consciousness, environmental concerns, the clean label movement, and dietary shifts towards vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. Natural and plant-based products help ayurvedic herbal extracts align with their principles of using pure, natural ingredients to promote health and wellness, enhancing their appeal and efficacy for consumers seeking holistic and traditional medicine solutions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ayurvedic herbal extract market include Dabur India Limited, Aimil Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Emami Group, Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Swanson Health Products Inc., Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the ayurvedic herbal extract market are developing ayurvedic wellness products to cater to the growing consumer demand for natural health solutions, enhance their product portfolios, and capitalize on the increasing interest in holistic and traditional medicine practices. Ayurvedic wellness products leverage natural ingredients and traditional medicinal knowledge to balance the body, support overall health, and promote healing.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ashwagandha, Ajwain, Bramhi, Ginseng, Cardamom, Cumin, Basil, Neem, Licorice Root, Other Types

2) By Form: Liquid Or Tinctures, Powders, Essential Oils, Other Forms

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical And Nutraceutical, Animal Feed

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ayurvedic herbal extract market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ayurvedic herbal extract market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Market Definition

Ayurvedic herbal extracts are potent, concentrated forms of medicinal plants used in ayurveda to promote health and treat various ailments. They are derived through specialized extraction processes and are valued for their rich content of bioactive compounds that provide therapeutic benefits in alignment with ayurvedic principles.

Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ayurvedic Herbal Extract Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ayurvedic herbal extract market size, ayurvedic herbal extract market drivers and trends, ayurvedic herbal extract market major players, ayurvedic herbal extract competitors' revenues, ayurvedic herbal extract market positioning, and ayurvedic herbal extract market growth across geographies. The ayurvedic herbal extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

