Noelle C. Mccorriston Releases Highly Anticipated Sequel, The Unconquerable Star

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noelle C. McCorriston

The Unconquerable Star Cover

The Unconquerable Dust

Continuing the Inspirational Journey from The Unconquerable Dust

USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noelle C. McCorriston, author of The Unconquerable Dust , proudly announces the release of her book, The Unconquerable Star . This captivating sequel delves deeper into themes of faith, resilience, and the power of belief, promising readers an unforgettable experience.The Unconquerable Star picks up where The Unconquerable Dust left off, taking readers on a profound journey that explores the enduring strength of faith. With her unique narrative style and deep spiritual insights, McCorriston continues to inspire and uplift her audience, encouraging them to establish a firm belief in God the Father, His son the Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit.Noelle C. McCorriston began her writing career in 2006 after retiring from her position as Postmaster, a role she held since 1991. With a passion for storytelling, she has published nine poems and seven short stories, earning recognition for her literary contributions. McCorriston is a proud mother of four and a grandmother of four, drawing inspiration from her rich family life and diverse career experiences.Other Works:In addition to The Unconquerable Dust and The Unconquerable Star, McCorriston has penned The Unconquerable Silk, which is set to be published later this year.The Unconquerable Star was born out of the desire to continue the compelling narrative started in The Unconquerable Dust. McCorriston's motivation stems from her deep-rooted faith and her commitment to sharing a message of hope and divine love with her readers.Through The Unconquerable Star, McCorriston aims to reinforce the importance of unwavering faith in God. The book serves as a testament to the power of belief and the comfort it brings in times of adversity.For more information about Noelle C. McCorriston and her works, please visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Noelle C. McCorriston on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.