Automobility LA 2024: Global Automotive Press And Industry Day Announces Exciting Additions To Inaugural Fleet Showcase And Main Stage Program

The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show) announced a series of exciting additions to the AutoMobility LA® 2024 (AMLA 2024) program. AMLA 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21 at the Los Angeles Center and features a new, expanded agenda for this year. The premier annual and day is a must-attend event for the entire automotive ecosystem, and will host thousands of automotive executives, credentialed journalists and media representatives, government officials, policymakers, technologists, designers, dealers, industry analysts, investors, thought-leaders, content creators and influencers.

Just Added: More Exhibitors in the Fleet Mobility Showcase

As previously announced, AutoMobility LA 2024 will present its inaugural Fleet Mobility Showcase, an exhibition of the latest vehicle, technology, and product innovations in the fleet sector, featuring everything from passenger cars to Class 8 heavy duty trucks. In addition to Ford Pro, Nikola, and Isuzu Trucks of America, the LA Auto Show is proud to announce the addition of the following exhibitors:



GM Envolve

Bollinger Motors Motiv Power Systems

A wide range of EVs, HFCEVs, and ICE products will be on display in the showcase. Attendees can interact with OEMs, explore their latest product offerings, and enjoy ride and drive experiences in many of the vehicles onsite.

Just Added: More Speakers Taking the AMLA Main Stage

AMLA's main stage and 2024 content program will feature leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of real-world case studies, presentations, and panel discussions. New additions to the speaker lineup include:



Jay Vijayan

- Founder & CEO, Tekion

David Hallac

- Founder & CEO, Viaduct

Stephen Israel -

VP of Operations, ChargeTronix Bradley Northup - Public Works Superintendent - Fleet Operations,

City of Carlsbad, CA

& Member of the NAFA Fleet Management Association

Southwest Regional Council

More speakers and the full AMLA 2024 program will be announced in the coming weeks.

Following

AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

