Automatically Extract And Digitize Data From Paperwork With The New Weinfuse And Tennr Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WeInfuse and Tennr are building a seamless integration to automate data extraction

from

faxes

and

paperwork

for

infusion

providers across

the

country.

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the

premier

software and

technology

platform for infusion therapy and delivery in the U.S., and Tennr, healthcare's end- to-end artificial intelligence (AI) platform, announce the integration of their platforms.

WeInfuse and Tennr are creating an industry-leading integration to automate the digitization of paperwork and faxes.

Continue Reading

This new integration gives WeInfuse users the ability to leverage Tennr's Language Models and complete automation platform. Tennr's solution automatically extracts and structures data from all the different kinds of documents that move in and out of a typical practice such as faxes. Through the integration, infusion providers will be able to automatically create orders and populate the relevant data within WeInfuse. This integration drives efficiency and drastically reduces the time and expense associated with manual data entry, back and forth with providers and the time it takes to go from script to seat. Tennr's core language model,

RaeLM has set the standard for complex reading and reasoning capabilities across healthcare documents with accuracy benchmarks, outperforming humans and all publicly usable models like GPT4 and Claude Opus.

"WeInfuse has worked tirelessly to build innovative features and partner with best-in- class

technology

platforms

to

simplify workflows

for

infusion providers,"

said

WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "This integration with Tennr will continue our commitment to advancing technology for our valued clients."

Both WeInfuse and Tennr share a common mission: to ease the administrative burdens on healthcare providers by providing innovative, intuitive software solutions that

automate otherwise

manual

processes

and

streamline

workflows.

WeInfuse

and Tennr clients can focus more time on their patients and provide the best care possible.

"Anyone who runs a practice knows that whenever a patient is going anywhere, there's all this back and forth and operational waste that leads to expensive mistakes

with insurance, slow processes, and unhappy referring providers. We started Tennr over three years ago knowing that the kind of specialized language models you'd need to actually automate a lot of this work just weren't being built," said Tennr CEO Trey Holterman. "Integrating so tightly with the WeInfuse platform just makes it that much easier to get Tennr into the hands of infusion providers that know how to turn it into operational efficiency and better patient experiences."

About

Tennr

Tennr

automates manual work for healthcare organizations. Tennr's document reasoning model (RaeLLMTM 7B-trained on 6M+ documents) reads, reasons, and responds

to

paperwork

with

a

97%

human

auto-approved

rate,

so

healthcare

teams can save patients, not PDFs.

To learn more, visit

tennr .

About

WeInfuse

WeInfuse

is

the

premier

technology

and

consulting

provider for

infusion

therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers over 875 infusion centers across the country. Backed by decades of experience, WeInfuse consulting services guide clients through the dynamic infusion landscape.

WeInfuse has expanded its software platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently,

maximize

profitability,

decrease

burnout,

and

improve

clinical outcomes.

Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.

To learn more, visit

weinfuse .

SOURCE WeInfuse