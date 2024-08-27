Huntress Rides New Wave Of Recognition In Summer 2024 G2 Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reviews from verified customers lead to a new batch of honors across EDR and MDR categories, Security Awareness Training, and more

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress is enjoying a new round of recognitions this summer, with its Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) featured in 50 unique G2 reports for the review platform's summer rankings. The G2 Summer reports cemented Huntress as the #1 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution across 21 unique reports, adding 44 new Leader Badges. As importantly, Huntress retained a #1 rank in EDR for SMB for the 9th quarter in a row.



“We don't take this recognition lightly. G2 badges mean a lot to us because they're the real voices of real users, and that feedback is like gold to Huntress. Hearing what our partners actually think isn't just proof we're hitting the mark with our solutions; it also keeps us sharp, ensuring we're on point for the small enterprises and MSPs that make up the backbone of our economy. We'll always be here to do what's right for them, and these G2 badges simply show us that we're upholding that promise,” said Seth Geftic, Vice President of Product Marketing for Huntress.

With rigorous scoring methodologies across various categories, G2 is the world's leading business software review platform. It's also one of the most trusted online marketplaces for software buyers, sellers, and service providers, providing the kind of transparent input Huntress works hard to implement into our innovations. Categories in which Huntress earned badges and accolades this season included:



#1 EDR for Small Business

Small-Business Grid® Report for Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Small-Business Grid® Report for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Grid® Report for Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Huntress also earned high marks in a new category, Canada Regional Grid® Report for Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR). Finally, Huntress Security Awareness Training (SAT) placed in the Leader quadrant for the Grid® Report, rated highly among G2 users while garnering high praise in the Easiest Doing Business With and Easiest to Use categories.

What G2 Users Are Saying About Huntress in Summer 2024

“ Great EDR vendor that treats you like a real person. Their support team is fantastic, real people that genuinely care about you and your business.” - Jared E., Small Business Owner

“ Enhancing cybersecurity posture and confidence is now real. The outstanding feature of Huntress Managed EDR that I like most is the ability to prevent and respond to threats in real-time.” - Ian M., IT Security Analyst

“ More than just a tool, Huntress is a true partner. Amazing support, easy to use and implement.” - Chris J., VP of Service Delivery

Additional resources:



Check out our Summer 2024 G2 achievements blog

Learn more about how Huntress EDR stands out from the competition

Read the Small-Business G2 Grid report for endpoint detection and response Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Huntress

Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting and empowering small businesses to mid-sized enterprises. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Valerie Baccei

...

+1 (650) 400-7833