Aria Koutra Appointed As Methanol Institute Global Communications Manager

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is proud to announce the appointment of Aria Koutra as Global Communications Manager. Based in Washington, D.C., Aria will lead MI's global communication strategy, recognizing the pivotal role of communication in the transition.Commenting on her new role, Aria said, "I am honored and filled with enthusiasm to embark on this journey with MI. Effective communication begins with connection, and I look forward to collaborating with the MI team, our members, and global stakeholders to drive the transition to a greener future. Methanol is gaining recognition as a key component in the energy transition, but we must remember the ongoing need for conventional methanol to ensure seamless operations during this period. I understand the dynamic and challenging time our members face and am committed to supporting their efforts through strategic and impactful communication."MI CEO Greg Dolan added, "Aria brings a unique skill set to our team. Her diverse experience in communications, combined with her technical knowledge of climate and energy policies, makes her the perfect fit for this role. I am confident that Aria's efforts will amplify our voice globally."Aria's impressive background includes strategic communication, media relations, political communications, and journalism, spanning Europe and North America. Before joining MI, Aria served as a Communications Officer at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Climate Action in Brussels, where she led the social media team and spearheaded high-profile communication campaigns. She also worked as a journalist for EurActiv, focusing on EU energy and cohesion policies.Aria holds a Master of Science in Communication Studies, focusing on new media and journalism from Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece.We wish Aria all the best in her new position!About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world's leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

