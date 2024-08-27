Jewelers Of America Announces 2024 CASE Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The winning designs of Jewelers of America's CASE Awards: German Kabirski, Underwoods Fine Jewelers, Hey Babe LA, Heard Gallery, Gabriel & Co., Martha Seely Design, Olga Shatrova, Vanessa Fernández Studio

The CASE Awards recognize JA Members who exhibit creativity, artistry, style and excellence in jewelry design

- Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of AmericaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, has announced the winners of its 34th annual CASE Awards jewelry design competition. The CASE Awards, JA's national design competition, recognizes JA Members who exhibit creativity, artistry, style and excellence in jewelry design.“Jewelers of America's CASE Awards design competition showcases the innovative designs and exceptional talents of Jewelers of America members across the country,” says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America.“We are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements and the brilliance they bring to the world of fine jewelry.All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America. Jewelers of America member jewelers are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to Jewelers of America's Code of Professional Practices.The winners, selected out of over 120 entries from JA Members, were determined by a judging panel of industry experts who evaluated the entries on the following criteria: overall design, marketability, originality and quality of manufacture.The winners are:Retailer Jewelry up to $2,000, German Kabirski, designed by German Kabirski, Lake Worth, FL; Retailer Jewelry $2,001 to $5,000, Underwoods Fine Jewelers, designed by Underwoods Design Team, Fayetteville, AR; Retailer Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Hey Babe LA, designed by Renata Cambauva, Novato, CA; Retailer Jewelry $10,001 to $50,000, Heard Gallery, designed by Susan Oliver Heard, San Antonio, TX; Supplier Jewelry up to $2,000, Gabriel & Co., designed by Dominick Gabriel, New York, NY; Supplier Jewelry $2,001 to $5,000, Martha Seely Design, designed by Martha Seely, Carlisle, MA; Supplier Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Olga Shatrova LLC, designed by Olga Shatrova, Irvine, CA; Supplier Jewelry $10,001 to $50,000, Vanessa Fernández Studio, designed by Vanessa Fernández, New York, NY; and Best in Show, Olga Shatrova LLC, designed by Olga Shatrova, Irvine, CA.The 2024 CASE Awards are sponsored by Synchrony. CASE Awards is open to employees of JA Member companies. For more information about the competition and to view the Winner's Photo Gallery, visit or contact Jewelers of America's Member Services at (800) 223-0673.

