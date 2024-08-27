The Digital Marketing Pioneer Broadens Its Reach Giving Minneapolis Businesses A Powerful Platform To Enhance Visibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CETV Now!, a trailblazer in digital marketing, proudly announces its expansion into the bustling Minneapolis area.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CETV Now!, a trailblazer in digital marketing, proudly announces its expansion into the bustling Minneapolis area. This move underscores CETV Now!'s commitment to empowering local businesses such as restaurants, bars, and salons, with innovative advertising solutions that boost visibility and sales.

CETV Now! is transforming the advertising landscape with their latest service feature, which allows host partners to insert their own promotions on-screen up to four times per hour. This feature makes it easy for businesses to spotlight their most profitable products and services, driving notable sales increases. Case studies have demonstrated substantial upticks in sales for items promoted via CETV Now!'s in-venue screens, making this an enticing opportunity for potential host partners in Minneapolis.

"We are thrilled to extend our host partner network into Minneapolis," said a representative from CETV Now!. "Our platform not only enhances customer experiences but also empowers businesses to effectively utilize their own promotions. The positive feedback from our current partners has been overwhelming, and we look forward to offering this opportunity to establishments in Minneapolis."

CETV Now!'s primary focus in the Minneapolis expansion is expected to be centered on restaurants and bars, given their demonstrated success and high interest in the platform. These establishments will serve as the cornerstone for CETV Now!'s initial market penetration, with the aim to open opportunities for other business types, including lounges, gyms, urgent care facilities, nail salons, and hair salons, as the network grows. With their signature phased approach, CETV Now! builds a strong foundation in new markets to ensure the best-possible outcomes for their partners.

CETV Now! is committed to revolutionizing the advertising landscape for businesses in the Minneapolis area. By partnering with various businesses, CETV Now! aims to establish a strong presence and deliver measurable results. The platform's proven success in boosting sales and customer engagement makes it an invaluable asset for any business looking to enhance its marketing strategy. Current host partners have experienced significant benefits from CETV Now!'s advertising solutions. The ability to run personalized promotions has been especially well-received, leading to increased customer engagement and higher sales.

About CETV Now!

CETV Now! is a forward-thinking digital marketing firm based in Arizona, focused on revolutionizing the way businesses advertise via commercial environment TV advertising. Known for delivering intelligently targeted strategies and top-quality video creation services, CETV Now! helps businesses of all sizes achieve optimal marketing effectiveness. As CETV Now! continues to expand into new U.S. markets, it remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that support business growth and outstanding customer experiences.

