Dr. Kathleen Cooney Earns Prestigious DACAW Credential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Kathleen Cooney has earned the Diplomate of the American College of Animal Welfare (DACAW) credential.

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA), a pioneer in providing comprehensive education and certification in peaceful euthanasia, is proud to announce that its founder, Dr. Kathleen Cooney , CAETA Founder and Senior Director of Medical Education, has earned the esteemed Diplomate of the American College of Animal Welfare (DACAW) credential, underscoring her dedication to advancing the field of animal welfare and ensuring the highest standards of end-of-life care.Dr. Cooney's journey to earning the DACAW credential was guided by Dr. Sheilah Robertson, Senior Medical Director at Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice and Euthanasia, who is also a DACAW. Dr. Robertson's mentorship played a crucial role in Dr. Cooney's success, providing valuable insights and support throughout the rigorous process.The DACAW credential is a distinguished recognition within the veterinary community, signifying a veterinarian's exceptional expertise in animal welfare. Dr. Cooney's attainment of this credential marks a significant milestone in her career, further solidifying her position as a leading expert in humane euthanasia practices and animal welfare.“Earning the DACAW credential is an incredible honor, and it reflects the commitment I have to the well-being of animals, especially during their final moments,” says Dr. Cooney.“This credential empowers me to continue educating veterinarians and pet owners on the importance of compassionate, peaceful euthanasia, ensuring that every animal's end-of-life experience is as gentle and dignified as possible.”CAETA remains at the forefront of veterinary education, offering training programs that equip veterinarians and support staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform euthanasia with compassion and excellence. Dr. Cooney's DACAW credential will further enhance CAETA's curriculum, providing students with the most up-to-date and comprehensive education available in the field of animal welfare.About CAETAThe Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA) is dedicated to improving the standard of care for euthanasia in companion animals through education and certification. Founded by Dr. Kathleen Cooney in 2017, CAETA provides training for veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support staff on how to perform euthanasia with compassion and technical skill. CAETA's mission is to ensure that all animals experience a peaceful and dignified end-of-life transition, honoring the bond between pets and their families.For more information, visit caetainternational.

