NABIP Calls For Industry Action To Protect Medicare Guidance And Community Contributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods issued the following statement regarding the recent decision by some plans to discontinue Medicare prescription drug (Part D) compensation to health insurance agents:

"These decisions by health plans threaten not only the livelihoods of Medicare agents but also the communities they serve and the seniors who rely on their expert guidance to navigate the complex Medicare system.

"We have reached out to WellCare/Centene senior leadership as they are setting a precedent. We invite the leaders to talk about how these decisions will affect Medicare beneficiaries and their families. We are asking important questions and looking at all possible options to make sure our seniors and their trusted partners are protected. NABIP will not stand by while these changes put the services that many Americans rely on at risk. We are ready to take strong action to protect our members and the communities they serve.

"Medicare Part D plans are increasingly complex, requiring agents to stay current with ongoing training. These agents invest significant time in educating their clients, ensuring that seniors and vulnerable populations receive the personalized guidance they need to make informed healthcare decisions. Their work goes beyond enrollment, helping clients set up affordable medication options and resolving claim issues. For less than $4.60 a month per client, these agents are far from being money-driven; they are dedicated professionals committed to their clients' well-being.

"We invite the leaders responsible for these decisions to join us at the table for solution-driven dialogue. It is essential that we work together to find a solution that leaves no senior or family behind. By collaborating, we can ensure that the support agents provide to our most vulnerable populations continues without disruption.

"In light of these ongoing challenges, NABIP reinforces its commitment to our Healthcare Bill of Rights which reflects our broader mission to promote a healthcare system that prioritizes affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and dignity for every individual."

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

Press Contact:

Kelly

Loussedes, SVP of Public Relations

202.595.3074 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals