Denny’S Celebrates HBCU Culture And Community In Its Fourth Year As Title Sponsor Of The Denny’S Orange Blossom Classic

Spartanburg, SC, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's , America's diner, is proud to announce its return as Title Sponsor of the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic for the fourth year. The annual event, which has been held for 91 years, unites the community in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and culminates with a thrilling football game on Sunday, September 1 at Hard Rock Stadium. This year's contest will feature the North Carolina Central University Eagles against the Alabama State University Hornets.

Denny's ongoing partnership with the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) organization highlights the company's Hungry for Education scholarship program, designed to empower students to drive meaningful change within their communities. These scholarships, totaling more than $2 million to date, support high school and college students attending HBCUs and other accredited institutions across the U.S. The OBC relationship also aligns with the Denny's Comm unity Alliance-a multi-year, $3.3 million initiative dedicated to fostering social change and building strong alliances with 14 of the most influential equal justice and civil rights organizations across the country.

“Denny's is thrilled to once again collaborate with the Orange Blossom Classic to bring this highly anticipated and prestigious event to life,” says April Kelly-Drummond, vice president and chief inclusion and community engagement officer.“As a long-standing supporter of the OBC and its affiliated celebrations, we are centering HBCU excellence and joining the community in creating lasting memories while making a meaningful impact in higher education.”

“Through our partnership with Denny's we're able to continue to make the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic a powerful celebration of HBCU pride and heritage,” said Kendra Bulluck-Major, OBC Executive Director.“This important collaboration allows us to continue to empower our communities, honor the legacy of Black college football and pave the way for our students to thrive.”

Leading up to the Sept. 1 game, Denny's will present a series of activations across the city, including a pickleball tournament and kickoff luncheon hosted by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. Additional events include a step show competition featuring youth and Greek fraternity/sorority HBCU students, HBCU mixers, and the free Florida 5K run or walk at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex, promoting health and community spirit. Attendees will enjoy wellness vendors, nutritious snacks, music, and more. Denny's will also host the Battle of the Bands showcase, featuring both schools.

There will be a pre-game tailgate and a Denny's family-friendly fan zone where visitors can enjoy food from various vendors and live performances on the OBC Fan Fest Soundstage. The football game will broadcast on ESPN and the brand will have signage and on-field activations at Hard Rock Stadium on game day. A full list of events can be found here .

“Our robust schedule of activities are truly must-attend events, marking an historic gathering of students, alumni, sports enthusiasts, musicians, artists and more against the backdrop of the 91st annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic,” added Ms. Kelly-Drummond.“Denny's commends the North Carolina Central University Eagles and the Alabama State University Hornets. We wish both teams the best of luck on game day and throughout the academic and athletic pursuits of each of talented player.”

For more information on Denny's Comm unity Alliance, education and DEI program, please visit dennys.com/diversity.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,541 restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

About the Orange Blossom Classic

Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of Florida A&M University's president, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, the OBC was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs. In its fourth year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. For more information, visit .

