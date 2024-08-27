Baby Electrolyte Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baby electrolyte market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising incidences of dehydration in infants, healthcare awareness, advancements in pediatric healthcare, improved access to healthcare, economic growth, government initiatives, and retail expansion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The baby electrolyte market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing birth rates, rising health consciousness, innovation in product formulation, expansion of e-commerce, urbanization and lifestyle changes, healthcare infrastructure development, marketing, and promotional activities.

Growth Driver Of The Baby Electrolyte Market

The growing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies is expected to propel the growth of the baby electrolyte market going forward. Nutritional deficiencies refer to the lack of essential nutrients in the diet, which leads to various health problems. The prevalence of nutritional deficiencies is due to poor dietary choices, a lack of access to nutritious foods, and insufficient knowledge about balanced nutrition. Baby electrolyte solutions address and prevent nutritional deficiencies in infants by providing essential nutrients, ensuring proper hydration, and supporting overall health and well-being.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the baby electrolyte market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Major companies operating in the baby electrolyte market are focusing on developing advanced formulations and enhanced nutritional profiles, such as apple-flavored electrolytes, to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Apple-flavored electrolyte encourages fluid intake and helps provide essential nutrients to meet the specific needs of infants and young children.

Segments:

1) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Other Forms

2) By Flavor: Unflavored, Fruit-Flavored

3) By Distribution Channel: Modern Trade, General Trade

4) By Application: Up To 12 Months, 12 To 36 Months, 36 Months To 60 Months

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the baby electrolyte market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baby electrolyte market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Baby Electrolyte Market Definition

Baby electrolyte is a specialized liquid or powder solution formulated for infants and young children to help replenish essential electrolytes lost during illness, dehydration, or heat exposure. These solutions typically contain electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, chloride, and sometimes glucose, in balanced proportions suitable for young children's delicate systems.

