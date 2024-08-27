Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market growth, size, and overview by 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cargo handling equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.7 billion in 2023 to $27.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased industrialization, eco-friendly handling equipment, safety and environmental regulations, development of air freight handling equipment, and growth in global shipping routes and ports.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cargo handling equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $35.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards electric cargo handling vehicles, demand for green handling equipment, shifts in consumer preferences, need for enhanced cargo screening and handling security, and focus on reducing operational costs.

Growth Driver Of The Cargo Handling Equipment Market

The rising import and export activities are expected to propel the growth of the cargo-handling equipment market going forward. Import and export activities refer to the buying (importing) and selling (exporting) of goods and services across international borders. Import and export activities are rising due to global trade, which facilitates the exchange of goods and services between different countries or regions. Cargo handling equipment enhances import and export activities by improving efficiency, ensuring safety, accelerating handling speeds, maximizing capacity utilization, and accommodating diverse cargo types, thereby facilitating smoother international trade operations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cargo handling equipment market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH.

Major companies operating in the cargo handling equipment market are introducing advanced forklift models to improve efficiency, incorporate advanced automation features, and tackle sustainability issues with electric and hybrid technologies. A forklift refers to a small industrial vehicle with a power-operated pronged platform that can be raised and lowered for insertion under a load to lift or move it.

Segments:

1) By Equipment Type: Aviation Dollies, Stacker, Pallet Jacks, Loaders, Conveyor System, Automated Guided Vehicle, Forklift Trucks, Cranes, Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes, Other Equipment Types

2) By Technology: Manual, Semi-Automated, Fully Automated

3) By Propulsion Type: Diesel, Electric, Other Propulsion Types

4) By Application: Air Cargo, Marine Cargo, Land Cargo

5) By End User: Automotive, Consumer And Retail, Energy Resources, Manufacturing, Transportation, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cargo handling equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in cargo handling equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cargo Handling Equipment Market Definition

Cargo handling equipment refers to machinery and tools used for loading, unloading, and transporting goods in various logistics and industrial operations. Cargo handling equipment streamlines supply chain operations by enhancing productivity and ensuring the safe and efficient handling of goods across different stages of transportation and storage. This equipment is essential for optimizing logistics processes, reducing turnaround times, and minimizing the risk of damage to goods during handling and transit.

Cargo Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cargo Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cargo handling equipment market size, cargo handling equipment market drivers and trends, cargo handling equipment market major players, cargo handling equipment competitors' revenues, cargo handling equipment market positioning, and cargo handling equipment market growth across geographies. The cargo handling equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

