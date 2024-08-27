Women In Entertainment Partners With Cinelytic To Provide Exclusive Insights To The Nonprofit's Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership introduces access to actionable, one-of-a-kind insights so members can inform their content and audience engagement strategies

Women in Entertainment (WIE), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects women across the entertainment through a robust of events, channels, and mentorship programs, and Cinelytic , the leading AI-driven content intelligence platform, today announced a partnership to bring exclusive entertainment insights to WIE's extensive network of entertainment professionals.

These insights will assist the

WIE membership to make informed decisions to optimize content performance across various platforms, garner predictive revenue forecasts, better understand talent value, develop distribution strategies, and shed light on how audiences consume content worldwide.

"We are thrilled to offer our members access to comprehensive, data-driven insights. This partnership with Cinelytic is part of our evolution and content expansion," said Renee Rossi, Co-Founder of Women in Entertainment. "We are now able to put a greater emphasis on trends and communicate more relevant and compelling topics to our community that will give creatives a deeper understanding of the entertainment ecosystem, new clarity to guide their projects, and an understanding of their end audience."

Cinelytic leverages a cloud-based intelligence platform to better inform creative, development, casting, greenlight, marketing, and distribution decisions across a film's value chain. WIE members will be able to receive proprietary datasets, including real-time predictive revenue forecasting, distribution analysis, casting analysis, and streaming insights.

"As we look to empower industry professionals with our insights, Women in Entertainment's audience is the perfect partner as they share our commitment to inspire creative professionals with data-driven insights," said Tobias Queisser. CEO and Co-Founder of Cinelytic.

"By providing WIE's members access to our industry-leading analytics, we aim to enhance their ability to make informed decisions that will shape the future of content creation and distribution. Supporting their work aligns perfectly with our mission to provide access to critical information for the broader industry. Together, we are not just informing the industry; we are helping to transform it."

About Women in Entertainment

Women in Entertainment is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt. Incubated as a program at ArcLight Cinemas, the co-founders saw incredible growth in the first year and quickly developed the program as its own nonprofit organization to reach women across the country working in and aspiring to work in the entertainment industry. WIE has launched an annual summit, a film screening and Q&A series, networking evenings, mentorship programs, the WIE Network, and a series of workshops to provide women with the tools to succeed. The programming is designed to spark a broader, more transparent dialogue that focuses on current and emerging topics with analysis and depth that has not yet been explored by a dedicated program.

About

Cinelytic

Based in Los Angeles, Cinelytic is the global standard in data decision support for the entertainment industry. Our online platform features data driven tools that provide game changing insights on talent value, content value and audience demand in real time.



