Teachers Report Improvements In Student Engagement, Safety And Classroom Behavior Following Implementation Of Strict Cell Phone Policies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 -- With back-to-school season underway, many educators, parents and students are concerned about the potential impact of cell phone policies in their respective school districts. A recent survey conducted by Study highlights improvements across student engagement, safety and classroom behavior, according to teachers, when strict cell phone policies are in place at the middle and high school levels.

Results from Study's Cell Phone Policy Survey, showing differences between teachers with flexible policies and those with strict policies in place.

Nationwide, 68 percent of teachers report that strict cell phone policies had improved classroom behavior, with a nearly 20 percent drop in how much time spent on phone management in the classroom each day.

"At Study, we're focused on supporting educators at all levels by providing them with technology that saves them time so they can focus on strengthening their teacher-student relationship," explained Dana Bryson, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Study. "It's not surprising then that when teachers can focus their time and attention on direct student interaction – when and where it's needed most – engagement and behavior improve."

Additionally, 76 percent of teachers believe strict cell phone policies have improved overall student engagement, an ongoing post-pandemic challenge. That number is even higher in certain states including Illinois at 80 percent, and Florida and Texas reporting 78 percent each.

While parents express concern about not being able to reach their children and with safety issues (among the top three reasons against cell phone policies), 70 percent of teachers in districts with strict policies report an improvement in student safety, particularly as it relates to bullying. Further, 69 percent of teachers believe their own safety has increased with the adoption of strict policies.

At a state-specific level, teachers in five states indicated student safety had increased more than the national average, following strict cell phone policy adoption:



New Jersey and New York at 78 percent each

Florida and Pennsylvania at 75 percent each Texas at 71 percent

Teachers in California, New Jersey and New York also reported higher-than-average improvements in classroom management as a result of strict cell phone

Study surveyed more than 1,103 middle and high school teachers to gauge how cell phone policies (whether strict or flexible) impacted student engagement, classroom behavior, teacher stress and workload, and overall student and teacher safety. This survey was conducted online between July 24 - August 6, 2024. Most respondents (approximately 71 percent) identified as White, nearly 14 percent identified as Black, about 6 percent as Hispanic or Latine, and around 5 percent as Asian. Survey results also found statistically significant data from several states, including New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

