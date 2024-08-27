WTW Announces New Leadership For Transactional Insurance Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Simone Bonnet and Andrew Hirsch as Co-Heads of Transactional Insurance Solutions within Private Equity and Transactional Solutions, Corporate Risk and Broking North America (CRB NA), WTW.



During their tenure at WTW, both Bonnet and Hirsch have worked extensively with private equity and corporate clients in the placement of tailored, customized representation and warranty insurance policies across numerous industries and transaction types. In their new roles, they will co-lead the Transactional Insurance Solutions team in managing clients' risk strategies on corporate M&A transactions, accelerating the team's growth, and working to develop innovative transactional coverage solutions.

With more than fifteen years of experience in broking, underwriting, and legal practice, Bonnet brings a technical foundation to her new role. She joined WTW in 2021 from Hamilton Insurance Group, where she served as a senior representations and warranties insurance underwriter. Prior to Hamilton, Bonnet served as in-house counsel at MetLife, and also as a representations and warranties underwriter at Vale Insurance Partners after practicing law at Sidley Austin LLP and Clyde and Co US LLP for several years. Bonnet received her JD with Honors from the University of Chicago Law School and her BA with First Class Honors from McGill University.

Hirsch joined WTW in 2021 from Everest Insurance, where he served as a senior representations and warranties insurance underwriter. Prior, he served as a corporate attorney at Debevoise and Plimpton LLP, where his legal practice focused on representing private equity and strategic clients in a broad array of complex corporate transactions. Hirsch earned his JD from Georgetown University School of Law and his AB from Brown University.

Aartie Manansingh, Head of Private Equity and Transaction Solutions, CRB NA, WTW, commented,“I am thrilled to announce Simone and Andrew's new leadership roles on the Transactional Insurance Solutions team. Their industry experience and technical understanding will aid clients in navigating the risks associated with corporate M&A transactions. I am delighted to congratulate them on their new leadership roles on our team.”

Michael Chang, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America, commented,“I am excited to see both Simone and Andrew drive the future for our Transactional Solutions business, pushing innovation and significantly expanding our presence with market-leading solutions. Under their combined leadership, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients and guide the future of the industry.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

... +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

... +1 (718) 208-0474