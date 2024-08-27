Further, Leader In The Data, Cloud And AI Space, Strengthens Leadership With The Appointment Of Chief Transformation Officer, Gagan Reen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's expanded executive team will further accelerate efforts to enable and empower companies to drive business outcomes through data, cloud, and AI solutions.

Atlanta, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into insights and actions, welcomes Gagan Reen as its new Chief Transformation Officer. Further is part of the Momentum family of brands, which includes PMG, Koddi and Momentum Commerce. Gagan's appointment signals a strategic move for Further, as his expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem and digital transformation for enterprise-based customers will be instrumental in helping clients harness the power of data, cloud, and AI to drive meaningful business outcomes.

As Chief Transformation Officer, Reen will develop and implement comprehensive transformation strategies for clients across various industries. He will focus on leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities, including data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to drive innovation and deliver measurable results for clients. He will also be instrumental in growing Further's partnerships and alliances. "Further's mission to empower enterprise businesses with data, cloud and AI solutions will be strengthened as we shift our focus toward becoming a major GSI player with Google," said Mike Gustafson, President of Further. "Gagan's extensive experience within the Google ecosystem will be instrumental in establishing a cutting-edge Google Business Group, which will serve as a key driver in accelerating our GCP growth within the enterprise sector."

Further's extensive experience in selling and supporting Google Marketing and Cloud products, along with its certifications in Professional Data Engineer, Professional Machine Learning Engineer, and Instant BQML, positions the company as a trusted advisor to businesses seeking to leverage the cloud for growth and innovation.

"For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of the marketing and technology space as a leading Google partner," said George Popstefanov, CEO/Founder of Momentum. "Now, we have a unique opportunity to combine this deep domain expertise with the power of Google Cloud. With Gagan's leadership and his experience in AI, product development, and professional services, we're poised to become Google's go-to strategic partner”.

"I am thrilled to join an exceptional team that constantly pushes the boundaries of innovation and growth within the cloud ecosystem," said Reen (who previously worked at Google). "As a leading Google partner, we have a unique opportunity to take our collaboration to new heights. I'm excited to leverage my expertise and experience to help build a world-class organization that delivers exceptional value and innovation to enterprise clients."

Gagan's appointment comes at a time of growth for Further, as more and more businesses recognize the importance of data-driven decision-making in today's competitive landscape. With Reen's leadership, Further is well-positioned to continue to empower businesses to achieve their full potential through innovative technology solutions.

For more information on Further and its award-winning team, visit gofurther.com .

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. As a Premier Google Marketing and Cloud Partner, we leverage our deep expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem to help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It's time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That's why many of the world's leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it's how we've earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.TM

To learn more about Further, visit .

Attachment

Gagan Reen

CONTACT: Megan Davis Alloy, on behalf of Further ... Cassy MacDonald Further ...