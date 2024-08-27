Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center Welcomes Dr. Rome, Expanding Expertise In Mental Health & Chronic Pain Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Rachel Rome joins Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center

Dr. Rome joins TNKWC, enhancing their commitment to providing top-tier mental & chronic pain care in Nashville with over 44 years of combined expertise.

- Dr. Randall MalchowNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center (TNKWC) is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Rachel Rome to their practice, further solidifying their position as an industry-leading provider of advanced mental health and chronic pain treatment in Nashville and the surrounding area. Dr. Rome will officially join TNKWC on September 9, 2024, bringing her extensive experience and deep commitment to patient care to the practice.With over 44 years of combined experience between two board-certified anesthesiologists , Dr. Rome and TNKWC's Medical Director, Dr. Randall Malchow, the clinic is poised to offer the most comprehensive and effective ketamine-based therapies in the Southeast region. Their combined expertise ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care, whether they are dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance dependence or chronic pain.Dr. Rome, who has successfully led Mindful Infusions TN since 2021, is known for her compassionate approach and dedication to improving her patients' quality of life. As the Medical Director at Mindful Infusions TN, she specialized in ketamine therapy and wellness treatments, earning a reputation for excellence in patient-centered care. Dr. Rome's patients will be seamlessly transitioned to TNKWC, where they will continue to receive the compassionate, personalized care they have come to expect.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rome to our team,” said Dr. Randall Malchow.“Her expertise and experience in ketamine therapy will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our services and provide the best care possible to our patients in our community. Together, we are committed to partnering with clinicians to deliver shared care that truly makes a difference.”As they continue to expand our services, TNKWC remains dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the safest and most effective care possible. Our shared care approach emphasizes communication and coordination between our clinic and referring clinicians, ensuring that each patient's treatment is tailored to their unique needs.For more information about Dr. Rachel Rome's addition to TNKWC, our services, or to discuss partnership opportunities, please contact us at (615) 813-5006 or visit .About Dr. Rachel RomeDr. Rachel Rome is a board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist with a deep expertise in regenerative medicine and palliative care. Her commitment to individualized patient care, innovative treatment approaches, and her prioritization of utilizing a holistic approach has made her a respected figure in the medical community.Witnessing the transformative impact of ketamine on patients suffering from depression and chronic pain, Dr. Rome pursued advanced training in ketamine administration. In November 2021, she founded Mindful Infusions of TN, a concierge ketamine and wellness clinic, where she served as Medical Director. In addition, she has had the privilege of serving the local community at several clinics including David Price Regenerative Medical Center, LifeLinc Pain, and Empatia Palliative Care.Dr. Rome earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Christian Brothers University and her medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis. She completed her residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in pain management at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. She is an active member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.About Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness CenterTennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center (TNKWC) is an industry-leading mental health and pain management clinic dedicated to a comprehensive approach to wellness. Under the expert clinical leadership of Dr. Randall Malchow and Dr. Rachel Rome-both board-certified anesthesiologists-TNKWC provides cutting-edge, evidence-based treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance dependence and chronic pain. Our commitment to personalized care ensures that every patient receives an individualized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs. Located in Franklin, TN, and serving the broader Southeast region, TNKWC has provided over 5,000 infusion treatments and is at the forefront of innovative therapies, including the pioneering Ketamine for Alcohol Dependence (KAD) protocol, offering hope and healing to those in the Nashville area and beyond.The clinic is located at 1909 Mallory Lane, Suite 300, in Franklin, Tenn.

