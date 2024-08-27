JVM Realty Names Adam Short As Chief Investment Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty ("JVM") , a leading vertically integrated multifamily and property management firm, announced today that it has hired Adam Short as the company's chief investment officer.

In his new position, Short will be responsible for managing all aspects related to JVM's capital needs and structure, including debt and equity. He will also direct the firm's transaction team in identifying multifamily opportunities that align with JVM's investment criteria. Additionally, Short will oversee the strategy and administration of JVM's investment vehicles for its Midwest multifamily portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam as our new chief investment officer," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty. "His impressive track record, deep relationships across the Midwest, and comprehensive understanding of the real estate market match perfectly with JVM's goals and investment strategy. We are confident that he will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

An industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience, Short brings extensive expertise in value-add and opportunistic strategies, along with a robust network of industry relationships and capital sources. Before joining JVM, Short served as chief investment officer at Golub & Company in Chicago, a vertically integrated developer, operator, and investor of multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial properties. During his 18 years at Golub & Company, Short built his real estate career, working his way up from his initial position as vice president of acquisitions to chief investment officer.



"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as JVM's chief investment officer," Short said. "The company's vision, culture, and strategic approach to multifamily investment resonate deeply with my own experience and values. I am eager to apply my skills and experience to help JVM continue to generate exceptional results for the company and its stakeholders."

Short will succeed Steve Meyer as JVM's chief investment officer, while Meyer transitions into the role of senior advisor at JVM. Short and Meyer will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition for JVM and its valued stakeholders.

About JVM Realty

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.6 billion multifamily portfolio in the greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit .