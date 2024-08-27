Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Initial Lauch Of BLAQ Token On Blaqlp.Io

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, (OTC: BCDS) is pleased to announce that this week, the company will launch its first liquidity pool partnership on BLAQlp.io with the debut of the BLAQ token on both the and ZEUS blockchains. The exact date and time for the launch will be announced with 24 hours prior notice, based on conditions and other factors.



As previously announced, the core smart contract powering BLAQlp.io allows funders to directly contribute to non-custodial liquidity pools through a user-friendly interface. Funders can use any EVM-compatible token, with decentralized payment technology DiVinciPay serving as a cross-chain payment conduit. Once the liquidity pool is fully funded, it is minted, formally launching the project. During testing, the Automatic Market Maker (AMM) formula used by demonstrated an average 20x increase per 10-day cycle. Additionally, the platform automatically rewards the liquidity pool funding partner with 2x the token amount if and when the liquidity pool reaches a value of 10x. These functions are built into the smart contracts for the project and create a decentralized automated trustless transaction on the immutable blockchain.

This beta rollout marks the official launch of The minting of the BLAQ token on the Ethereum and ZEUS blockchains has been made possible through the partnership between ZEUS Blockchain Partners.

Marjorie Schaefer, CEO: "We are excited to launch our very own token, one of the many projects we are working on. We look forward to achieving our vision for the company's and its shareholders' future."

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds Inc., is a Nevada publicly traded company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. With a commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI-powered blockchain solutions, Blaqclouds Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital age.

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter (X) account @BlaqcloudsBCDS . In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at ... . The Company's website is . The company's information can be verified at . We will provide many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Contact:

Blaqclouds, Inc.

...