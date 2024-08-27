(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 27 August 2024 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2024 I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic



July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023 VINCI Autoroutes −3.1% −1.4% Light −4.3% −1.5% Heavy vehicles +7.7% −0.9%

In July, traffic levels have been significantly impacted by various calendar effects: i/ unfavorable for light vehicles (the 14 July, French National Day, falling on a Sunday this year instead of a Friday in 2023; one fewer weekend in 2024 than in 2023); ii/ favorable for heavy vehicles (three additional working days in July this year).

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1



July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +6.0% +3.1% +9.6% +1.8% Portugal (ANA) +2.5% +13% +4.7% +17% United Kingdom 2 +4.0% +0.1% +8.4% -5.0% France +0.1% -17% +5.6% -13% Serbia +1.1% +24% +11% +38% Hungary +19% +9.0% +19% +7.3% Mexico (OMA) -4.0% +12% -2.2% +12% United States of America +4.2% +0.2% +7.8% +5.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.0% +30% +9.5% +26% Costa Rica +19% +65% +25% +59% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +9.8% +4.9% +14% +2.1% Brazil +5.8% +0.1% +3.5% -2.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +18% -4.8% +23% -8.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +23% -40% +19% -39% Cape Verde +16% +8.4% +16% +5.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Including the traffic of Edinburgh Airport, which has joined the VINCI Airports network since June 25th 2024

In July, passenger numbers of VINCI Airports continued to rise in almost all of the network's 14 countries. Overall, they were up 6 % compared with last year and up by more than 3 % compared with 2019.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM) 3



July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 VINCI Airports +3.7% -3.9% +6.4% -4.3% Portugal (ANA) +1.8% +7.5% +2.5% +8.0% United Kingdom 4 +1.7% -3.8% +5.6% -7.8% France -0.8% -25% +4.3% -23% Serbia +0.4% +14% +7.4% +23% Hungary +15% +5.6% +17% +2.0% Mexico (OMA) -3.5% -12% -1.8% -12% United States of America +17% +5.7% +12% +7.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -4.8% +2.8% -3.8% +5.2% Costa Rica +16% +57% +24% +54% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +11% +0.1% +15% -0.8% Brazil +1.5% -3.1% +1.0% -3.5% Japan (Kansai Airports) +6.6% -5.3% +12% -5.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +14% -46% +13% -41% Cape Verde +18% -6.8% +20% -4.4%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Including the traffic of Edinburgh Airport, which has joined the VINCI Airports network since June 25th 2024

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

...

Attachment

CP VINCI_traffic juillet 2024_20240827_VA