AUDIENCEX And Human Forge Strategic Alliance To Deliver Performance-Driven Creative Advertising Solutions For Marketers.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This innovative partnership enables an unmatched fusion of AI-powered full-funnel performance with human-centered creative excellence throughout the entire customer journey

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize campaign performance for brands and agencies, has announced a strategic alliance with Human , an award-winning creative agency whose work moves hearts and minds for its brand clients. Together, both companies aim to redefine the landscape of digital advertising by unifying omnichannel data-powered media with creative solutions that leverage the impact of emotion-driven storytelling to engage and convert audiences and drive measurable results.

Human's commitment to building campaigns around empathy-led storylines, culture-shaping creativity, and strategic problem-solving aligns perfectly with AUDIENCEX's mission to redefine the landscape of digital advertising by harnessing the power of emergent technology, creativity, and data. By combining Human's unique approach to brand and performance creative with AUDIENCEX's AI-powered data science solutions, their relationship is poised to deliver unparalleled value to brands across an array of different verticals.

"We're thrilled to partner with Human to deliver performance-driven creative advertising solutions that move brands forward," said Jed Lambert, VP Sales and Partnerships at AUDIENCEX. "In today's crowded marketplace, brands that excel in both brand and performance marketing have a distinct competitive advantage. They can effectively engage consumers at every stage of the customer journey, from initial awareness to conversion and beyond, while continuously optimizing their marketing efforts for maximum impact and efficiency."

The first ground-breaking collaboration between AUDIENCEX and Human is centered around a campaign for Ecovadis, an innovative technology company that has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 130,000 rated companies. Leveraging exceptional creative from Human with omnichannel and full funnel media solutions from AUDIENCEX the campaign is designed to successfully inspire and engage precisely defined audience segments relevant to Ecovadis.

"When empathy drives creative strategy - with our deep love for craft - the work that follows delivers powerful campaigns for marketers, and when this is unified with the power of data-driven omnichannel solutions, that's when we are truly at our transformative best," said John Weiss, Co-Founder & CEO at Human. "Through our new partnership with AUDIENCEX, we aim to create work that not only engages but that reaches consumers throughout the entirety of their user journey, inspiring action and driving meaningful connections and results for our partner brands."

Ongoing close collaboration between AUDIENCEX and Human brings together cutting-edge technology with transformative creativity to deliver holistic omnichannel advertising solutions. By leveraging AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi), a suite of privacy-safe, AI-powered advanced data science and performance advertising tools, this alliance helps brands understand and target the ideal audience for any campaign. The suite includes custom predictive audience modeling, continuous real-time optimization, and omnichannel data visualization and predictive analytics tools. AXi is leveraged throughout the digital landscape by AUDIENCEX's expert teams with deep experience across verticals, driving revenue growth and optimizing spend towards a greater ROAS, at scale.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy strategies that engage the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms, and machine learning-driven optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc., Deloitte, The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles with locations in Chicago and New York, and operates throughout North America with team members worldwide. For more information, visit or email: ... .

About Human

Human provides performance marketing and brand strategy and creative that helps businesses generate immediate growth and long term dominance. Born in 2013, Human's mission has been to Move the Human Race. Central to this is creating work that moves people and brands through finding the emotional chord that fosters a relationship between them. Coined Emotion-Centered Design. Working with Fortune 500 partners like Nike, Purina, Converse, Land O'Lakes to emerging brands like Good Crisp, Tequila Enemigo, Truterra and Smartwool, Human works across all spectrums of strategy, design, creative, production and media. For more information, visit or email ... .

