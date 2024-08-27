Global Cups And Lids Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cups and Lids Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Cups and Lid Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cups and lids market has experienced robust growth, advancing from $10.78 billion in 2023 to $11.7 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. It will grow to $16.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth is fueled by the shift towards on-the-go lifestyles, the rise of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and increased focus on convenience, hygiene, branding, and environmental regulations.

Rising Demand in Food and Beverages Drives Market Expansion

The demand for cups and lids is strongly influenced by the burgeoning food and beverage sector. Cups and lids are crucial for the functionality, safety, and convenience of food and beverages, enhancing temperature retention, hygiene, and branding. According to a report by Common Thread Collective, global food and beverage sales surged from $435.3 billion in 2021 to $506 billion in 2022, with expectations to reach $857 billion by 2025. This growth underpins the rising demand for cups and lids, which are integral to drive-through and takeout services.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cups and lids market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the cups and lids market include Berry Global Inc., Greiner AG, Huhtamäki Inc., and WinCup Inc. These firms are driving innovation in product design and functionality. For instance, SOFi introduced a 100% biodegradable cup in July 2022, which eliminates the need for a plastic lid. This cup, made from spunlace cotton, is recyclable and decomposes naturally within 180 days.

Trends in the market highlight sustainable materials and eco-friendly packaging, customization and branding opportunities, and advancements in design and functionality. These trends reflect the industry's shift towards smarter, more sustainable solutions.

Segments:

.By Product: Cups, Lids

.By Raw Material: Plastic, Paperboard, Foam, Other Raw Materials

.By Application: Food And Beverage, Food Services, Retail, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the cups and lids market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand and regulatory shifts towards sustainable packaging.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Cups And Lids Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheCups And Lids Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cups and lids market size , cups and lids market drivers and trends, cups and lids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies cups and lids market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2024



Pizza Box Global Market Report 2024



Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.