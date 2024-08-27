Football: Arsenal Sign Mikel Merino From Real Sociedad On Long-Term Contract

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 27 (IANS) Arsenal have signed Spain's international Mikel Merino from La side Real Sociedad on a long-term deal. The 28-year-old midfielder, who has been a key figure for Sociedad since 2018, joins the Gunners after a successful spell in Spain where he made 242 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 30 assists.

Born in Pamplona, Merino began his career at Osasuna, progressing through their youth ranks before making 67 appearances for the first team. His performances earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he helped the German side win the DFB-Pokal in his debut season.

Merino's talent soon caught the eye of Premier League clubs, leading to a season-long loan at Newcastle United in 2017. After a promising start, the move was made permanent, and Merino featured 24 times in the Premier League.

In 2018, Merino returned to Spain, signing for Real Sociedad. During his time in the Basque Country, he became an indispensable part of their midfield, helping the team secure the Copa del Rey in 2020 and guiding them to Champions League qualification last season. Merino's defensive work stood out, as he led Europe's top leagues in duels won and ball recoveries with 326 in the 2022/23 season.

Internationally, Merino has made 28 appearances for Spain and has enjoyed success at various levels. He won the European Under-19 Championship in 2015, the European Under-21 Championship in 2019, and secured a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics. Merino was also part of the Spain squad that won the 2023 UEFA Nations League and 2024 European Championships, where he scored a dramatic 119th-minute winner against Germany in the quarterfinals.

Arsenal's Sporting Director, Edu, expressed his excitement over the signing:“We are thrilled to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino. This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to bring in a player who was in high demand this summer. Mikel was a key target for us, and his arrival brings added quality, experience, and physicality as we look to build on last season's strong performances.”

Manager Mikel Arteta echoed Edu's sentiments, highlighting Merino's versatility and winning mentality:“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has consistently performed at the top level for club and country. His technical ability, coupled with his strong character, will make our squad significantly stronger.”

Merino, who will wear the number 23 shirt, joins a side full of ambition as they look to challenge for both domestic and European honours. He will immediately link up with his new teammates at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, ready to embark on his next chapter in North London.