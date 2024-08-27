Support The Rhode Island Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (RISPCA) On September 9Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Calling all golfers and local businesses: join Falvey at Richmond Country Club on Monday, September 9th for its upcoming charity tournament, "Fore the Pets".

The event aims to raise crucial funds for the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), supporting their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need across the state. 100% of proceeds raised by 'Fore the Pets' will be donated to the RISPCA.

We are currently seeking golfers, and sponsors with opportunities beginning at $150, offering an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their commitment to animal welfare.

Event Details:



Date: Monday, September 9



Location: Richmond Country Club, Richmond, RI

Activities: The day will feature a full round of golf, raffles, and a reception. All proceeds will directly benefit the RISPCA's diverse range of services and programs.

More information can be found at:

