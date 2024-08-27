US Building Finishing Contractors Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts Report (2024-2029): Boost In Residential Construction Is On The Horizon, Fueled By Interest Rate Cuts
Date
8/27/2024 11:46:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors in the US - market Size, industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Residential and non-residential building markets determine the performance of building finishing contractors. Growth in residential building construction activity was a boon to building finishing contractors for new and existing structures amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
Growth in the residential market offset some declines in the non-residential building construction market, but building finishing contractors still faced overall contractions. As other building markets began recovering, there was a slowdown in residential construction because of interest rate hikes, offsetting a full recovery. Overall, industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 2.7% to total an estimated $16.6 billion in 2024, including an estimated jump of 0.6% in 2024.
Trends and Insights
Contractors face a split market. Low interest rates led to robust growth in the residential market. However, when these rates rose, contractors endured losses, but an uptick in non-residential construction offset some declines. Housing starts and private spending on home improvements surged because of low interest rates. However, as rates increased, the residential construction market contracted. California's major construction markets draw building finishing contractors. The state's robust commercial and industrial sectors act as a magnet, making proximity to these markets crucial for businesses. The crux of competition among building finishing contractors rests on reputation. When reputations match, price-based competition takes hold, making cost a pivotal factor in a company's appeal.
Industry outlook (2024-2029)
Market size is projected to grow over the next five years. Interest rate cuts and upticks in disposable incomes will fuel residential market growth
A boost in residential construction is on the horizon, fueled by interest rate cuts. These cuts will stimulate a rebound in housing initiatives and be a primary growth catalyst for building finishing contractors.
Company Coverage Includes:
CentiMark Corporation GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Valcourt Building Services LLC Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. Letner Roofing Co. Everclear Enterprises Inc. Liberty Waterproofing Services Allied Roofing & Waterproofing Inc. ArmaCo Construction Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108606639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.