Report On Transactions With ALK-Abelló A/S B-Shares And Associated Securities By Managerial Staff
Date
8/27/2024 11:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff as set forth in the attached announcement.
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
Attachment
MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108606635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.